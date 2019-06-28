Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Ca. -- It appears something is brewing online between the casts of two comedies set here in Pennsylvania.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is shooting its 14th season right now and "The Office" which ended its run a few years ago was set in Scranton.

One of the stars of "It's Always Sunny" Rob McElhenney trolled the former cast members of "The Office" this week on social media.

"Sunny" is shooting in Los Angeles outside the building "The Office" used for the "Dunder Mifflin" paper company.

McElhenney wrote: "The bar inside Dunder Mifflin is now called Paddy's."

Instagram and Twitter went a little nuts when "The Office's" biggest star Steve Carrell responded.

"Rob, this blood feud has to end. 'It's Always Sunny in Scranton.' thoughts?"

The latest response from McElhenney called out various television networks and producers.

"Scranton is only a hundred twenty miles away from Philadelphia. this works. who wants it more? The bidding shall begin at five hundred million dollars."

Fans of the PA based shows are clamoring for a televised collaboration but for now fans will just have to keep dreaming.