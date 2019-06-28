Historic Sign Dedicated to a Community in Sullivan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMISON CITY, Pa. -- A community in Sullivan County was gifted a historic sign today.

The new sign in Jamison City details different bits and pieces of the community's history.

The sign was a combined effort between the Jamison City Historical Society and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.

At the dedication, historical society members told Newswatch 16 the sign will remind people of what once was.

"If you don't do a sign like this in the vicinity like this that doesn't have any known present history, the history is lost. this maintains it," said Melanie Norton, President of Sullivan County Historical Society.

Chief Oil and Gas Company also donated money to help make the sign a reality here in Sullivan County.