Southern Columbia Senior Gaige Garcia announced he will attend Michigan to play football AND wrestling beginning in 2020. Garcia's Dad, Mike, won three State Wrestling Championships at Mt. Carmel from 1992-94. Gaige went undefeated and won a State Title in wrestling for his Junior season, and won two State Titles with the Tigers football program.
Gaige Garcia on going to Michigan
Gaige Garcia to attend Michigan/Tyler Elsdon to Penn State
