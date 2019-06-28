Crash Closes One Lane of I-80 East in Columbia County

Posted 1:05 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:13AM, June 28, 2019

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An interstate in our area down to one lane after a crash.

Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County between the Bloomsburg and Berwick exits were closed around 10 p.m. Thursday after a tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment.

According to officials, the trailer was traveling on I-80 westbound when they suspect a tire blew on the vehicle. The trailer swerved into the eastbound lane before rolling down an embankment by the Pleasant View Mobile Home Park.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to the hospital with injuries. He is expected to be okay.

One lane of I-80 eastbound in Columbia County remains closed while crews clear the wreck.

 

