Chase Down Podcast: All Things Baseball with Author, Statistician and Analyst, Ryan Spaeder

Posted 11:57 am, June 28, 2019, by

Chase Senior is joined by author, statistician, analyst and baseball guru, Ryan Spaeder. Chase and Ryan talk all things baseball: History, stats, analytics, trends and more. Ryan co-authored the book, ‘Incredible Baseball Stats’ with Kevin Reavy. Ryan is a former senior hedge fund accountant and is currently serving in the Marine Corps. You can find him on Twitter @theaceofspaeder or check out his website, https://theaceofspaeder.com/

Be sure to subscribe rate and review to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or give it a follow on Spotify.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.