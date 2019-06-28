Chase Down Podcast: All Things Baseball with Author, Statistician and Analyst, Ryan Spaeder

Chase Senior is joined by author, statistician, analyst and baseball guru, Ryan Spaeder. Chase and Ryan talk all things baseball: History, stats, analytics, trends and more. Ryan co-authored the book, ‘Incredible Baseball Stats’ with Kevin Reavy. Ryan is a former senior hedge fund accountant and is currently serving in the Marine Corps. You can find him on Twitter @theaceofspaeder or check out his website, https://theaceofspaeder.com/

Be sure to subscribe rate and review to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or give it a follow on Spotify.