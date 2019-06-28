Ceiling Collapses on Church in Frackville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- In Schuylkill County the worship schedule at one church will go on uninterrupted after its basement ceiling collapsed.

The First United Methodist Church in Frackville is structurally sound and no one was hurt.

Pastor David Davis says he was preparing for service upstairs when the collapse happened on Sunday.

"I heard this wrenching sound of metal, obviously it was these things tearing apart from there, and then we heard this big thud, and then the whole building vibrated and shook, even upstairs," said Davis.

The church basement is primarily used as a social hall.

Church leaders plan to work with their insurance company and have the space restored in a few months.