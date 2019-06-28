Big Rig Hauling Food Crashes on Interstate 80 near Berwick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews are working to clean up a massive mess after a scary tractor trailer crash in Columbia County.

The crash happened around 10 Thursday night near Berwick.

State police say the rig was on Interstate 80 heading west when they suspect it blew a tire.

The driver lost control, clipped a car, came over the median, and across both lanes of I-80 east before plunging down the embankment right near the Lime Ridge/Berwick exit.

That driver was trapped in that rig for more than an hour before rescuers freed him.

He was flown to a hospital. Troopers say he is expected to be okay.

"It shook all our trailers and when it happened everyone came out and it woke up my kids and everything knocked down and we were wondering what it was and when it happened and when we came out here there was fire trucks, there was police and everything," said Tina Smethers from the Pleasant View Mobile Home Park.

"So, we weren't sure at first if it was on the Interstate or down here on the embankment and we just started following the help as we were running down and he was in his truck and screaming for help and he was in good spirits," explained Sheila Bellum from the Pleasant View Mobile Home Park. "He was talking, he was alert, he kind of knew what happened and he was just complaining that his legs hurt and he wanted out."

At one point overnight, both lanes of Interstate 80 east near the Berwick/Lime Ridge exit were closed. They have reopened.

The task now is cleaning up all the food that rig was hauling and getting the tractor trailer hauled away.

