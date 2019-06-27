This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Fly Fishing Mauch Chunk Creek & Tying a Royal Wolf Fly

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Carbon County to tie up a royal wolf dry fly.  Then we'll hit the Mauch Chunk Creek with Tom Lienhard to see if the fly will produce a trout.  We've got Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

