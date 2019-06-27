Mike Ford and Ryan McBroom ‘AAA’ All Stars

Mike Ford and Ryan McBroom joined catcher Kyle Higashioka and relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen as SWB RailRiders making the 'AAA' All Star Game July 10th in El Paso, Texas. Ford and McBroom are among the league leaders in many offensive categories, and Ford might be the league MVP at the midway point of the season.
