Local Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Folds

SCRANTON, Pa. -- For Nancy Fort and Katie Sunday this will be one of the last time office work is done at here on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton.

Voluntary Action Center, a hub for different volunteer organizations across Northeastern PA is moving, but not without making a cut.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program will cease operations tomorrow

"In January we decided to go back to our vision and mission which is what was started by the Junior League in Scranton in 1973 to serve our seniors in the community and go to our volunteer roots," said Katie Sunday, Voluntary Action Center President.

Officials with the Voluntary Action Center say there are about 70 kids affected by this move.

The Big Brother Big Sisters Program covers kids in Lackawanna and Susquehanna county.

"Unfortunately we tried to move our program to other agencies but we had to contact national and they said we need to stop the program first so it can go out for bid. So hopefully in a couple of months it will be back up and running with another organization," said Sunday.

Officials with Voluntary Action Center plans to move here on Wyoming Avenue working alongside Meals on Wheels.

"It was a difficult decision, after of having a number of programs under one roof but wanting to make sure we serve the community as best we can," said Nancy Post, Volunteer Action Center.