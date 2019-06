Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A stretch of Route 390 in Pike County is closed.

State Route 390 near Tafton has been closed since late this afternoon according to police.

Officials also tell Newswatch 16 there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Police tell Newswatch 16 there is no danger to the public.

No official word on the reason that Route 390 is closed tonight in Pike County.