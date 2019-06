Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Flames broke out in Schuylkill County sending five people to the hospital.

The fire started in a row home on South Jardin Street in Shenandoah around 5:15 Thursday morning.

Authorities say there were three adults and two children inside one of the apartments.

They had to be taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the families that were forced out here in Schuylkill County.