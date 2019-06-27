Dog Days of Summer for Penn State Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- It's summertime, which means owners of furry pets will be out in places such as Riverview Park in Clinton County.

However, not every canine and human visiting the park this summer will be there to play.

"Its very fun and exciting also stressful sometimes but its just like raising a normal puppy," said Olivia Bognanni,

That`s Olivia Bognanni, a Lock Haven resident and sophomore at Penn State majoring in animal science.

She is dedicating the next 15 months to Lancer, a yellow Labrador puppy that is training to become a guide dog.

"I am definitely proud of him and its always so exciting when he learns a new command," said Bognanni.

Lancer is a future assistance guide dog for the guide dog foundation for the blind in Smithtown, New York.

She will be training the puppy to learn basic commands and obedience in hopes that he can one day become a guide dog but if Lancer does not make the cut, his services will still be needed elsewhere.

"They have what they call a career change. And they have partnerships with their sister company, the american vet dogs, so he could also be a service dog for a veteran," said Bognanni.

Those close to Olivia are happy to see her do something she loves while also making a difference in the world.

"It makes me very proud. Liv has a big heart for people and animals in general and I know that she is trying to stay focus and keep in mind that this is a job and it is going to help somebody in the long run," said Dana Robinson, Mother.

So, if you see Olivia and Lancer this summer, they are probably hard at work.