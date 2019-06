× Cash 5 Winner Sold in Monroe County

GILBERT, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a lottery ticket sold in Monroe County.

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Tuesday, June 25, drawing matched all five balls drawn – 03-07-09-10-37 – to win $125,001.

West End Distributors Inc. on Interchange Road in Gilbert gets $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

You can catch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

