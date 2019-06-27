× Back Mountain Bloomers 2019 Garden Tour

A weekend event hitting Luzerne County could help you take your landscaping from drab to fab.

The “2019 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens” happens this Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Dallas area.

The tour gives people a chance to check out six private gardens and get ideas on how to spruce up their own backyards from pros. Plus, those on the tour can also learn about the newly opened Mile 7 of the Back Mountain Trail.

The ninth biennial tour event is organized by “The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club.” It’s a community-based, non-profit organization that’s committed to “increasing enthusiasm for and knowledge of horticulture, gardening, and the conservation of natural resources.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the tour on Thursday and explained how it all works.

The actual addresses of the tour are not released until the day of the event.

Everything is self-guided and begins Saturday, June 29 at the Dallas Township Municipal Building at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Dr., off Dorchester Drive, in Dallas Township. This is where participants will be given a map of the locations/directions and more information.

Tickets for the ‘Tour of Back Mountain Gardens’ are $25. A brochure, with registration form, is available online at this link!

The money raised from “The Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens” benefits the Anthracite Scenic Trails Association (ASTA).

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: 2019 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens

WHEN: Saturday, June 29 at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tour begins at Dallas Township Municipal Building, 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Dr.

COST: $25.00

QUESTIONS: 570-718-6507

Head here to see where you can buy tickets ahead of time! (You can also buy tickets at the Dallas Township building until 2 p.m. Saturday).

You can check out the event’s Facebook page at this link!

To learn more about the Back Mountain Bloomers, head here!