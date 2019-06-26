Summer Fun For All Kinds Of Campers

Posted 4:13 am, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14AM, June 26, 2019

As summer break begins for most area students,  summer camps are also heating up in our area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted a few programs that are launching over the next several weeks at Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center near Daleville.

The camp activities vary.  However; most include adventures for various age groups exploring the natural habitats of the 211-acre Environmental Center property in Lackawanna County.

Organizers say “experienced staff will guide children through innovative experiential activities focused on discovery and teamwork to gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of all life.”

CLICK HERE for a snapshot of the various camps,  ages they are geared toward and costs.

This link also provides more camp descriptions.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.