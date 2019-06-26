Summer Fun For All Kinds Of Campers

As summer break begins for most area students, summer camps are also heating up in our area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted a few programs that are launching over the next several weeks at Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center near Daleville.

The camp activities vary. However; most include adventures for various age groups exploring the natural habitats of the 211-acre Environmental Center property in Lackawanna County.

Organizers say “experienced staff will guide children through innovative experiential activities focused on discovery and teamwork to gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of all life.”

CLICK HERE for a snapshot of the various camps, ages they are geared toward and costs.

This link also provides more camp descriptions.