Reports of Shots Fired in Downtown Scranton

Posted 4:22 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, June 26, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. --

Streets in two Scranton neighborhoods were blocked off Wednesday afternoon after gunfire and a chase.

Police say there was a car chase that led to shots fired on south 10th avenue. The fleeing car and two parked vehicles were hit by bullets.

The owner of a Dodge Ram taped up his window after his pickup truck was hit with gunfire at the scene in west Scranton. His was one of two vehicles parked on South 10th left with bullet holes after police say a car chase involving two vehicles.

The chase started on Capouse Avenue. Then at the intersection on South 10th and Oxford, police say the vehicle chasing the car opened fire, hitting the fleeing car and those two parked vehicles

The car that was struck drove to Spruce Street in the city's downtown because police say the driver knew that's where the Lackawanna County district attorney's office is located. There was a white Honda roped off with police tape at that scene.

The owner of one of the parked vehicles that was hit says her son had just gotten out of the SUV before the gunfire erupted

"Just five minutes before, we heard, we thought it was fireworks, but we came back out, we didn't see anything, but we heard a skid, too. But five minutes in the house when we heard it," Ann Bertram recalled.

Police say there were four or five people in the vehicle chasing the other car. They are still looking for them.

No injuries have been reported.

People in west Scranton say they heard gunshots before police arrived.

"We were sitting on the porch and we heard what sounded like firecrackers, pop, pop, pop. We didn't see anything, no vehicle or nothing. Next thing I know, I get a phone call because my sister has a scanner and she said get in the house. I said why? There was a shooting. I'm like, what?" said one neighbor.

