× PA Auditor General: Hanover Area Misusing Finances

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school district in Luzerne County is now in some trouble with the Pennsylvania Auditor General.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s office recently conducted an audit of the Hanover Area School District.

The audit shows that the district grossly overpaid vendors by hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2017.

One of those vendors was a busing company owned by the parents of the school board’s president.

The audit included more than 20 recommendations to help Hanover Area improve its financial management, including the development of an anti-nepotism policy.