PA Auditor General: Hanover Area Misusing Finances

Posted 3:49 pm, June 26, 2019, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school district in Luzerne County is now in some trouble with the Pennsylvania Auditor General.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s office recently conducted an audit of the Hanover Area School District.

The audit shows that the district grossly overpaid vendors by hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2017.

One of those vendors was a busing company owned by the parents of the school board’s president.

The audit included more than 20 recommendations to help Hanover Area improve its financial management, including the development of an anti-nepotism policy.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.