× Mural Planned for Downtown Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. — Two groups from two different areas are working together to bring some colorful artwork to a brick wall in Lansford.

“I think it’s a great idea. I do. It will brighten up everything and make it pop,” said resident Jocylin Matter.

“Lansford Alive!” an organization created to help revitalize the borough, along with Scranton-based Northeast Art Project, are partnering on the project.

The mural will be located downtown along Route 209 (Patterson Street) on the wall of Thankful Thrift Store.

The mural will showcase the borough’s rich coal history.

“We want to capture the history of the area and really promote what Lansford was founded on and who founded it. We are going to be putting Asa Lansford Foster up on the wall as well,” said Ryan Hnat, Northeast Art Project.

Before this mural can become a reality, organizers are hoping to collect $3,500 for the project. That money will go towards supplies and labor.

“We just want to try and get as many donations as possible. We are really looking forward to the end result,” said Christopher Ondrus, president of “Lansford Alive!”

Ondrus says he wanted to put the mural in a place where everyone can see it.

“Art seems to be very popular all over the place anymore. This will be the first of its kind in town and in our area and we are really looking forward to making this happen.”

The goal is to start painting the mural next month.

If you’d like to donate, organizers have set up an online Kickstarter account.

You can also mail donations to:

Lansford Alive!

P.O. Box 172

Lansford, PA 18232