Cyclists to Take Over the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton has announced plans for the inaugural Electric City Classic.

The Classic will be a 1.1-mile cycling course planned for August 24 and 25 in the city’s downtown.

The event is open to professional and amateur cyclists and will also feature hand cycling for all abilities.

“As Scranton’s cycling community grows, this will prove to be, I think, a really big and exciting event for our downtown,” Liz Baldi, Scranton Tomorrow said. “It is a closed course, fast paced cycling event where racers go up to 45 miles per hour.”

WNEP-TV is a media partner for the new cycling event coming to Scranton.

