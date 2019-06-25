Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Talkback Beer at Wallenpaupack Brewing

In this episode of Talkback Extra, we take the show on the road!

We’re in Hawley, PA at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company where they have created a Talkback tribute beer!

Jon Meyer sits down with owner Becky Ryman, and sales guru Sean O’Day to talk about the inspiration for the brew that has everyone talking and what the future holds for the brewery.

