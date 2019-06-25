Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include reporting the scores of sporting events, a warm welcome for new reporter Chris Keating, and compliments for the weather team.
Talkback 16: Sports ‘Spoilers,’ Welcome Chris
-
Brewing Company Releases Beer Inspired by Talkback 16
-
Talkback 16: Abortion Laws, Talkback Beer
-
Talkback 16: President Trump’s Rally
-
Talkback 16: Unpaid Garbage Fees, Guide Rails vs. Guardrails
-
Talkback 16: Gas Tax Money, More Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Tornado Warnings
-
Talkback 16: Sunday Hunting
-
Talkback 16: Earthquake, Jughead Jett
-
Talkback 16: State Police Protection Fee
-
Talkback 16: Raising the Smoking Age, Potholes
-
-
Talkback 16: Airing of Grievances
-
Talkback 16: Crumbling Roads, Eyesore
-
Talkback 16: The Weather