Summer Survival Guide For Parents

Posted 4:30 am, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29AM, June 25, 2019

It’s something many parents don’t want to hear while their kids are on summer break: “I’m bored!”

To help offer some ideas to keep your little ones off their phones and active this summer, Newswatch 16 turned to educator/mother of three/blogger Jenna Urban of Dunmore.

Jenna offered tips on everything from managing screen time to teaching your kids entrepreneurship and shared new games on the market to get your kids outside and active.

CLICK HERE for Jenna’s summer fun checklist and see more of the ideas in-depth she shared on Tuesday with Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

Jenna also spearheads a Facebook group called “The Hat Club.” It includes 600 women, mostly moms,  who all share ideas for multitasking and embracing motherhood.  Head here to join the group and learn more!

Click this link to listen to Jenna’s podcast.

