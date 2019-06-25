× Summer Survival Guide For Parents

It’s something many parents don’t want to hear while their kids are on summer break: “I’m bored!”

To help offer some ideas to keep your little ones off their phones and active this summer, Newswatch 16 turned to educator/mother of three/blogger Jenna Urban of Dunmore.

Jenna offered tips on everything from managing screen time to teaching your kids entrepreneurship and shared new games on the market to get your kids outside and active.

CLICK HERE for Jenna’s summer fun checklist and see more of the ideas in-depth she shared on Tuesday with Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

