Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. – Police have made an arrest in an early morning hold-up in Scranton.

The Times-Tribune reports Joseph Ambrosia, 52, of Scranton, is facing robbery charges.

Officers believe he's the crook who stole $140 from the Turkey Hill along North Main Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Times-Tribune, police used a GPS tracker in the money to catch Ambrosia.