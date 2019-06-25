× RailRiders, Dunkin’ Team Up for Fans

SCRANTON, Pa. — What’s better than a bit of baseball mixed with doughnuts and coffee?

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Dunkin’ along Davis Street in Scranton where the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were handing out vouchers for tickets.

Champ and Cuppy were on hand greeting fans and serving up a hot cup of joe at the drive-thru. It’s all part of a promotion between the RailRiders and Dunkin’ to give back to our area.

“Every year we try to think of new ideas of how can we really incorporate the community. Our local franchisees are, in fact, local. They’re from Scranton and live in Wilkes-Barre so we just want a fun way to be able to give back to our guests. The RailRiders also want a fun way to get out in the community. it’s a great partnership,” said Jamie Saam, marketing manager for Dunkin’.

There was also Dunkin’ giveaways and prizes for customers visiting the store in Scranton.