Police Body Cam Captures Emotional Moment Abandoned Newborn is Found Alive in Plastic Bag

Posted 2:37 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, June 25, 2019

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of the moments deputies rescued an abandoned newborn found in a plastic shopping bag on Jun 6th.

Neighbors heard a baby crying and discovered “Baby India” tied up in the bag earlier this month.

The new video shows deputies tearing open the bag to find the newborn with her umbilical cord still attached.

The video shows officers frantically wrapping the crying baby in a jacket.

“She’s a sweetheart,” one of the deputies says on the video. “Oh, look at how precious you are!”

She has since been taken into the custody of the Division of Family and Children services’ care and is in good health.

