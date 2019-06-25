PA Republican Party Chair Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The head of the Pennsylvania Republican Party has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Val DiGiorgio has been involved in Republican politics in Pennsylvania for three decades. He gave no explanation for his decision to step down as party chairman.

The news comes just hours after a bombshell report was published in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It claims DiGiorgio sent inappropriate messages and pictures to a city council candidate, who was looking for his advice and support.

DiGiorgio denies the allegations, saying in his resignation letter:

"My resignation should in no way be confused as confirmation of these mischaracterizations. I intend to rigorously defend myself against these assertions and protect my family, my colleagues, and the party from this private matter."