× Man Charged in Deadly Schuylkill County Stabbing

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder for a deadly stabbing at an ATV park in Schuylkill County.

Police say Robert Leonard stabbed a woman from Lancaster County back in January at Rausch Creek Trail Riders near Hegins.

Leonard is locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison.