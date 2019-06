× Library Selling New Little League World Series Pins

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It’s officially summertime, and that means the Little League World Series will be here before you know it.

A popular World Series tradition is pin trading.

You can score a new pin at the James V. Brown Library on East Fourth Street in Williamsport.

“Get Caught Reading,” is the second installment of the library’s Little League pins.

The pins cost $5 with all sales supporting the library in Williamsport.