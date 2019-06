Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer spent part of his Tuesday sharing some behind-the-scenes stories with members of a Jewish community center in Luzerne County.

Jon spoke to the men's club at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

He talked about his new role doing the On The Pennsylvania Road segment and other highlights from his career.

The members had a lot of great questions about how we cover the news at Newswatch 16.