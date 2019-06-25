Gaige Garcia to attend Michigan/Tyler Elsdon to Penn State

Posted 10:38 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41PM, June 25, 2019

Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia and Tyler Elsdon of North Schuylkill still have their Senior seasons to enjoy, but they also have a plan for college football.   Garcia, who is also a State Champion wrestler, selected Michigan with the option of playing football or wrestling with the Wolverines.  Elsdon, a Linebacker and Fullback will go to Penn State for the 2020 season.

