Gaige Garcia to attend Michigan/Tyler Elsdon to Penn State

Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia and Tyler Elsdon of North Schuylkill still have their Senior seasons to enjoy, but they also have a plan for college football. Garcia, who is also a State Champion wrestler, selected Michigan with the option of playing football or wrestling with the Wolverines. Elsdon, a Linebacker and Fullback will go to Penn State for the 2020 season.
