Former Keystone College President Has Died

LA PLUME, Pa. — Keystone College’s longest-serving president died Monday in Richmond, Virginia.

Dr. Edward G. Boehm Jr. retired as Keystone’s ninth president in 2013 after leading the college for 18 years.

During his time as president, Keystone grew from a junior college to a four-year institution, granting the first bachelor degree in 2000.

Boehm has been credited with turning the school around after enrollment fell to fewer than 400 students in the 1990s.

Funeral arrangements are still pending

