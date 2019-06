× Driver Killed After Crashing Mini Motorbike into Tree

ULSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver of a mini motorbike is dead after crashing into a tree in Bradford County.

State police say the wreck happened just after 7 p.m. Monday along Mountain Road in Ulster Township north of Towanda.

The driver lost control on a curve and struck a tree.

Troopers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is not being released until family has been notified.