Chase shares his one big takeaway from the NBA Draft. Then, he’s joined by his college buddy, Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio and WFAN. He was the reporter who asked Coby White about his teammate, Cam Johnson getting drafted, which sparked an epic reaction that went viral. The two talk about the draft, coming up in the broadcasting industry, the time Chase hand fed dozens of deer and more.
Chase Down Podcast: NBA Draft Reactions & Advancing in Broadcasting Ft. Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio
-
The Chase Down Podcast: Wentz Wagon Full of Money Ft. Eliot Shorr-Parks
-
Chase Down Podcast: Kansas City Royals Draft Pick, Reggie Crawford
-
The Chase Down Podcast: NBA Finals & Free Agency with John Gonzalez of The Ringer
-
The Chase Down Podcast: The Beginning
-
Chase Down Podcast: Baseball, Beer and Phillies with Jack Fritz of 94WIP
-
-
Chase Down Podcast: USWNT Can Celebrate All it Wants; Tech Talk with Dave Raibeck
-
Police Pursuits: To Chase or Not to Chase?
-
North Schuylkill Senior Drafted by KC Royals
-
Mr. Curiosity Podcast: WILK’s Webster – ‘One does not come late…’
-
Man Charged After Leading Police on Chase, Causing Crash that Injured Two
-
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, High-speed Chases
-
Lady Red AAU Team From Northumberland County Heads To Maryland for Jr NBA Global Championships
-
Newswatch 16 at Northeast Pennsylvania Broadcasting Career Fair