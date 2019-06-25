Chase Down Podcast: NBA Draft Reactions & Advancing in Broadcasting Ft. Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio

Posted 9:53 am, June 25, 2019, by

Chase shares his one big takeaway from the NBA Draft. Then, he’s joined by his college buddy, Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio and WFAN. He was the reporter who asked Coby White about his teammate, Cam Johnson getting drafted, which sparked an epic reaction that went viral. The two talk about the draft, coming up in the broadcasting industry, the time Chase hand fed dozens of deer and more.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.