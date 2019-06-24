Pet Owners Scramble to Pick up Pets After Kennel Abruptly Closes

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Pet owners rushed to retrieve their animals after a kennel in Wilkes-Barre was forced to close its doors.

Preppy Pet was evicted from its building on North Sherman Street in the city.

Sixteen dogs and one cat all needed to be picked up. Some went with friends and relatives because their owners are on vacation.

The eviction came after the building owners say Preppy Pet failed to pay its rent for over a year.

"We're just making sure that all the dogs are safe, which they are, and we want to make sure that's our top priority. Then we're going to secure the building," said Bill Vinsko, the landlord's attorney.

Preppy Pet's owner took all remaining animals to her new location on Scott Street. She tells Newswatch 16 she hopes to have that space officially open by the end of the week.

