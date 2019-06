Grab your crab hat (we know you have one)! In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe Snedeker sits down with Jack and Mark Cooper to talk about the history of Cooper’s Seafood House, an iconic Scranton restaurant and what’s in store for the landmark’s future.

Don’t forget to click “subscribe” in the player above so we can let you know when the next episode premieres.

You can also listen to “Mr. Curiosity” on your favorite podcast platform; iTunes, Spotify, Google and more!