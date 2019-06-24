Motorcycle Chase in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A man on a motorcycle led police on a chase through Schuylkill County.

According to police, that chase started around noon Monday on the Gold Star Highway in Shenandoah, then went through Frackville, onto Route 61, and ended when the motorcycle driver got stuck in traffic in Pottsville where police set up a barricade at East Arch Street and Claude A. Lorde Boulevard.

Officers say the suspect told them he led them on a chase because he didn't have his license.

