The Mike Munchak United Way Golf Tournament has raised over a million dollars for Lackawanna and Wayne Counties over it's 24 year span. Munchak, The Denver Broncos Offensive Line Coach, his football friend from Penn State, Chet Parlavecchio, and Gary Drapek of the United Way explained how they put fun in fundraising.
