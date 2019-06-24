× In Your Neighborhood

Pulled Pork Dinner

The sun is shining and it’s heating up. So why not add on a yummy summer meal to make it even better. All you have to do is head to Wyoming County, Friday, June 28. The Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company will once again have a pulled pork dinner from 4:30 until 7 p.m. The meal will be held at the fire hall in Center Moreland, just off Route 292. The price is $8 and it supports local volunteers.

Quasquicentennial 5k Run/Walk

We’re lacing up our shoes and heading out to Lackawanna County, Saturday, June 29. It’s a race 125 year in the making. The borough of Throop is celebrating its Quasquicentennial, and festivities start off with a bang. The 5k Run/Walk kicks off the two-day event at 11 a.m. at the Throop Community Civic Center. It’ll cost you $20 to participate in the run or walk.

Introduction to Fly Fishing

Have you ever wanted to learn how to fish? You can do just that, Sunday, June 30, in Monroe County. Head out to the Brodhead Creek Heritage Center in East Stroudsburg at 1 p.m. for an Introduction to Fly Fishing. You’ll learn the basics of the sport, including equipment selection, knot tying, casting techniques and more. It costs $15 for the program but you can fish for free after the class through 8 p.m. that day.