× Drug Dealer Convicted in Death of Pregnant Woman

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man from Hazleton is facing life in prison after a jury found him guilty of giving drugs to a pregnant woman who overdosed and died.

Officials say Luis Zayas, 48, of Hazleton, sold what he believed to be heroin to a woman back in 2016. The woman was 33 weeks pregnant.

The drug ended up being 100 percent fentanyl.

Both the mother and her unborn child died from lethal levels of fentanyl.