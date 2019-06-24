Drug Dealer Convicted in Death of Pregnant Woman
HAZLETON, Pa. — A man from Hazleton is facing life in prison after a jury found him guilty of giving drugs to a pregnant woman who overdosed and died.
Officials say Luis Zayas, 48, of Hazleton, sold what he believed to be heroin to a woman back in 2016. The woman was 33 weeks pregnant.
The drug ended up being 100 percent fentanyl.
Both the mother and her unborn child died from lethal levels of fentanyl.
lilloric
there is no such thing as personal responsibility anymore. when someone dies in a car accident we don’t put the person who sold the car to them in jail. yes drugs are illegal and he should be in jail for selling them but she took the drugs knowing full well what could happen so why is he responsible for it?
Carl Spackler
Yeah just give him a life sentence. He can still be a real asset to humanity.
mountainmedicineco
If she could be 33 weeks pregnant and want to do heroin not sure this is all that bad