Selinsgrove’s Downtown Clock is Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- Every hour, chimes are heard throughout Selinsgrove. It's a sound that hasn't been heard in more than a year because the borough's downtown clock was being fixed.

"It was truly rusting on the outside, but what we didn't know was that it was also rusting on the inside, so we knew it had to be rehabbed," Carol Handlan said.

Carol Handlan and Malcolm Derk are volunteers with Selinsgrove Projects Inc, which is in charge of the 97-year-old clock. Its chimes were fixed a few years ago, but it was never fully restored. It took 14 months, but it's back.

"The community really loves this downtown marker. We had about 150 people show up Saturday for the official unveiling," Malcolm Derk said.

Some people who live and work in the Selinsgrove area tell Newswatch 16 they noticed that the clock wasn't there for the last 14 months, and they missed it.

"I remember always seeing it as a kid. It's nice having it back," Amanda Erhardt said.

"It's nice to have it back," Donald Ernst said.

Donald Ernst owns DJ Ernst Books, which is right down the street from the clock.

"For the year that it was missing, I definitely noticed. I go out the door and I automatically look to the left to see what time the clock has," Ernst said.

The makeover cost $34,000, which was paid for with grant money and through events like Selinsgrove's brew festival.