18 Dogs Rescued from Home in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- Eighteen dogs were rescued from a home in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Officials say all were suffering from neglect.

Mahanoy City police joined humane officers with Hillside SPCA to take the dogs from the home on West Mahanoy Street.

Officers say they received a tip from someone who heard a lot of barking inside the house. The chihuahua or chihuahua mixes are suffering from various stages of neglect.

"One dog is totally blind, and she just circles. A lot of dogs don't have any fur. They're missing fur. They have mammary tumors. They're just not in the best conditions. All the dogs were living in crates in the house," said Trisha Moyer-Mentzer, Hillside SPCA director.

A Mahanoy City police officer and a code officer also joined the humane officers at the home.

It was discovered the house's water had been shut off, and the people who live there cannot stay until it's turned back on.

This is the second large rescue in a week for Hillside, leaving the shelter over capacity.

In this latest rescue, Hillside says the owner told them he was using the dogs to make money.

"He was actually breeding the dogs to sell them for money. That's how he said he makes a living because he's on disability, so he just thought it wasn't a big problem," Moyer-Mentzer added.

Mahanoy City police say they are investigating, but at this point no charges have been filed.