Volunteers Spruce up Ball Field in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A group of volunteers took advantage of the beautiful weather Sunday to spruce up a field in Luzerne County.

Volunteers cleared out a field used by the Hanover Mini Hawks cheerleaders and football players. They also put in a stone path and built some new benches. The kids put on the finishing touches with a fresh coat of paint.

Parents tell Newswatch 16 it's important to make the area nice for their kids to practice.

"Well, the parents were sitting in their cars watching the games, so hearing that, we decided to build bleachers for them so they can sit by the field. The kids were also falling down the hill getting to the fields, so we're gonna put stepping stones in so they have a walkway to be safe on," explained Nicole Remak of Drums.

BB&T Bank in Kingston donated items to help with the project.