× Teen from Susquehanna County Killed in New Jersey Crash

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A teenager from Susquehanna County was killed in a crash in New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the Garden State Parkway. An SUV crossed onto the shoulder and hit two parked cars.

Rachel Upright, 15, of New Milford, was a passenger in one of the parked cars and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation in New Jersey.