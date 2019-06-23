Police: Sleeping Woman Shot Through Wall of Her Home

Posted 4:06 pm, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, June 23, 2019

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Hazleton police continue to search for a shooter after a woman was hit by gunfire in her bedroom over the weekend.

Hazleton police were called when someone heard gunfire in the 600 block of North James Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers did not find anything, but moments later, they got another call that a 25-year-old woman asleep in her home in the 800 block of North James Street had been shot in the arm.

Investigators believe a stray bullet went through the wall of her second-floor bedroom.

"It makes me a little scared because you never know what's going to happen, where it's going to happen," said Brandon Shilling of Hazleton.

Hazleton police said that woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Cops are searching for answers: what sparked the gunfire? And who pulled the trigger?

"This is a serious matter, and there is no quality of life if you're not safe in your home or your neighborhood," said Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale.

It is a frightening situation for people who live in the city.

"For the kids, for myself, it's like a safe place is at home and it seems like you're not even safe at home," said Yahaira Gonzalez of Hazleton.

