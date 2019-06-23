Inaugural Field of Dreams Softball All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big schools in the Lackawanna League faced the small schools in the first annual Field of Dreams Softball All-Star Game at The University of Scranton's Magis Field on Sunday. The big schools came back to win 9-8 in 8 innings. The baseball games (big school game and small school game between the Lackawanna League and the Wyoming Valley Conference) will be played Sunday, June 30, starting at 1:30 PM at PNC Field.