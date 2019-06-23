The big schools in the Lackawanna League faced the small schools in the first annual Field of Dreams Softball All-Star Game at The University of Scranton's Magis Field on Sunday. The big schools came back to win 9-8 in 8 innings. The baseball games (big school game and small school game between the Lackawanna League and the Wyoming Valley Conference) will be played Sunday, June 30, starting at 1:30 PM at PNC Field.
Inaugural Field of Dreams Softball All-Star Game
-
Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League
-
Record Setting Season For Fiamoncini At Bucknell University
-
The North Pocono Boy’s Of Summer Dealing With The Cold April Weather In The Northeast
-
Berwick Softball Player Crashes Into Center Field Fence While Robbing Homer, Makes SportsCenter Top 10
-
Final Softball Meeting Emotional for Mohawks, Grenadiers
-
-
Jenna Bradley Throwing Gems for Holy Cross Softball
-
Canzler Back In The Game Coaching The Hazleton Area Baseball Team
-
Berwick Area Softball Player Reflects on Making ESPN SportsCenter Top 10
-
Lackawanna League boys All star basketball
-
Williams Valley Softball Champions Again
-
-
Live Updates: Friday’s Baseball and Softball State Championship Games
-
Lackawanna League girls All Star Game
-
East Stroudsburg University Opens Up New Creekview Sports Park Complex In Stroudsburg