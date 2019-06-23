Hazleton Hosts First Annual Altmiller Playground Basketball Shootout

The City of Hazleton Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the first annual Altmiller Playground Basketball Shootout on the newly-renovated, outdoor courts on Sunday. Varsity players from eight schools in the Wyoming Valley Conference played on both courts, throughout the day.

