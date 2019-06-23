Eagle Scout Project Helps Lions Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An Eagle Scout in Lackawanna County helped give the Jefferson Township Lions Club a makeover.

Tyler Yablonski of Troop 132 in Spring Brook, along with other volunteers, landscaped and painted along the property. Yablonski also designed a deck for the building with his father, and on Sunday, they put it all together.

"I came to a Lions Club meeting, and they talked to me about a couple things they had to get done. I've been part of this club for a long part of my childhood, so I figured they gave a lot to the community, so I figured I would like to give something back to them," Yablonski said.

Yablonski said the project was all made possible through donations by family and friends.