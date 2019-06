Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are searching for the man who held up a convenience store Friday night.

Workers at Convenient Food Mart in Kingston tell us the robber showed up just after 11:30 p.m. and told the cashier to open the register or he would shoot him.

Police have not said much the robber got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Kingston.