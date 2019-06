Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carbondale native Jonathan Jablonowski won big in an international gaming tournament on Sunday.

Jablonowski and his team beat out dozens of others in France in this weekend's ESL Pro League finals.

CHAMPIONSSSS WOOOOOO. So proud of everyone ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pfEWaa0fgM — Jonathan Jablonowski (@EliGE) June 23, 2019

Newswatch 16 profiled Jablonowski back in 2016 when he was just starting out in the world of professional gaming. This weekend's tournament had a few thousand in attendance and even more watching online.

Jablonowski and his four teammates will split the six-figure winnings.